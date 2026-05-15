INR hits record low beyond 96 per dollar mark during intraday moves

The Indian rupee crashed below the 96/USD mark on Friday before closing at an all-time low of 95.86 (provisional) against the US dollar as elevated crude oil prices and inflation concerns added to the downside pressure on the rupee. Indian shares also reversed early gains to end modestly lower on Friday as Hormuz concerns persisted and the Trump-Xi summit yielded little progress on the war in Iran. The domestic currency has registered over 6 per cent losses so far this year, and in the past six trading sessions, it has depreciated nearly 2 per cent as Iran war risk escalation pushed crude oil prices higher. The dollar index moved northwards after strong US retail sales and stable labour market data reduced expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts. Global uncertainties, relatively high valuations, and the lack of AI-led investment opportunities have weighed on capital flows.

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