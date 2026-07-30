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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR holds near two-week high after Fed keeps rates steady

INR holds near two-week high after Fed keeps rates steady

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Indian Rupee is holding around two-week high today as the US dollar index slipped in last session after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady in the 3.50%-3.75% range. Dollar weakened despite three Fed officials dissenting in favour of a rate hike as markets eyed a choppy near term outlook for the US currency. The dollar index eased near one-week low, breaking well under 101 mark. This kept INR supported after recent gains amid supportive cues from local equities. Yesterday, the S&P BSE Sensex soared 888.68 points or 1.16% to 77,654.60. The Nifty 50 index advanced 264.85 points or 1.10% to 24,250.20. INR currently quotes at 95.68, up 7 paise on the day. On NSE, USD/INR futures are trading flat at 95.92 after falling near 95.80 in morning trades.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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