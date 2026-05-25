INR jumps to 2-week high as oil falls sharply

The Indian rupee climbed to a two-week high on Monday as international oil prices fell sharply amid growing optimism of a deal between US and Iran Besides, weakness in greenback also supported gains in the local unit. However, blockades on the Strait of Hormuz continues to keep sentiments on the edge. Rupee appreciated 35 paise to close at 95.25 (provisional) against the US dollar. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 settled sharply higher rallying over 1.4% each following falling oil prices and positive global market sentiment. The Sensex jumped 1,073.61 points to close at 76,488.96, while the Nifty 50 surged 312.40 points to settle at 24,031.70.

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