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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR lingers near record lows amid looming tensions over West Asia crisis

INR lingers near record lows amid looming tensions over West Asia crisis

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

The Indian rupee dropped 22 paise to 93.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as a strengthening greenback against major crosses and elevated global crude prices spooked investors. Foreign fund outflows amid uncertainties over the West Asia crisis further weighed on the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 93.66 against the greenback and remained volatile throughout the session. Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday after experiencing a steep fall in the previous session. Both benchmark indices gaining nearly 2%. BSE SENSEX: ended at 74,068.45 while NSE NIFTY 50 settled at 22,912.40.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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