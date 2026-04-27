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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR loses further momentum as oil prices stay elevated

INR loses further momentum as oil prices stay elevated

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

The Indian rupee extended falling streak in opening trades on Monday, driven by persistent dollar demand and surging international oil prices. INR opened at Rs 94.25 per dollar and hit a low of 94.28 so far during the day. The domestic currency has hit a rough patch, falling for five consecutive sessions, weighed down by a combination of factors such as the RBI loosening its grip on currency rules and rising oil prices caused by global tensions. Moreover, investors are becoming cautious again, with foreign institutions pulling money out of the market after a brief period of buying amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

 

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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