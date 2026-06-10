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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR loses ground as oil spikes amid fresh escalations in the West Asia war

INR loses ground as oil spikes amid fresh escalations in the West Asia war

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise to 95.56 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as fresh escalations in the West Asia war lead to a spike in crude oil prices and pressurised the rupee. USD/INR pair opened on a negative note after US President Donald Trump said Iran was responsible for downing an American military helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz and that the US "must" respond to the attack. At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 95.52, then lost ground and touched 95.56 in initial trade, registering a fall of 15 paise from its previous close. Yesterday, rupee recovered momentum to settle higher by around 28 paise at Rs 95.31 per dollar, supported by retreating international oil prices and small pullback in dollar overseas. Meanwhile, local equities also rebounded from two-month lows as a halt in hostilities between Israel and Iran boosted hopes that peace negotiations could move forward. Meanwhile, domestic indices opened on a positive note, carrying forward yesterday's momentum. The BSE Sensex is trading at 74,426.49 (up by 507.73 points or 0.69%), and the NSE Nifty 50 is trading at 23,374.65 (up by 132.55 points or 0.57%).

 

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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