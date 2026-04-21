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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR loses in momentum as RBI partially unwinds emergency curbs on rupee derivative

INR loses in momentum as RBI partially unwinds emergency curbs on rupee derivative

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee added to losses in opening trades on Tuesday as the Reserve Bank eased restrictions on speculative bets on the Indian currency. The Reserve Bank on Monday partially withdrew directives taken on April 1 to curb excessive speculation in the rupee. The banking regulator had capped the net open positions in non-deliverable forward markets at USD 100 million, mandating banks to comply by April 10. However, positive domestic equity markets and inflows of foreign funds supported the local currency even as uncertainties surrounding the West Asia peace agreement kept investors on sidelines and dollar firm. INR opened at Rs 93.25 per dollar and hit a low of 93.37 so far during the day. Yesterday, the counter ended at 93.16.

 

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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