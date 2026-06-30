INR loses momentum in opening trades as geopolitical uncertainty continues to weigh

The Indian rupee lost momentum against the American currency in early trade on Tuesday, as month-end demand for dollars from importers and corporates added pressure on the domestic unit. INR opened at Rs 94.60 per dollar and slipped to a low of 95.55 before recovering back to 94.63 so far during the day. Losses for the rupee were partly cushioned by relatively stable crude oil prices globally. However, concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Gulf and continued uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz weighed on investor sentiments. Meanwhile, the Indian stock market opened higher this morning, with the BSE Sensex rising around 100 points to hover near the 76,825 mark and the Nifty 50 crossing the 24,030 level, which could lend some support to the local currency.

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