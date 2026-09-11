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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR losses partially offset by a correction in crude oil prices

INR losses partially offset by a correction in crude oil prices

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled at 95.57 (provisional) against the US dollar, down by 5 paise, on Friday, helped by a correction in crude oil prices and possible RBI intervention. The rupee opened on a negative note but pared some losses on suspected RBI intervention, a slight recovery in domestic stock markets from the day's lows and profit booking in crude oil prices at higher levels. Indian shares ended Friday's session lower as Middle East tensions persisted, and investors awaited key U.S. CPI data later in the day for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory. However, after crashing nearly 1 percent earlier in the session, benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty sharply recovered most of their losses to end the day only with modest cuts. NIFTY 50 closed at 23,398.10, down by 79.70 points while BSE SENSEX finished at 74,781.76, dropping 120.83 points.

 

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 5:50 PM IST