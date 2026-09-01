INR near two-month high; muted equities, higher oil prices cap gains

The Indian rupee gained 28 paise to close at nearly two-month high of 94.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday on robust domestic growth. Moreover, the MSCI index rebalancing refers to the August quarterly review adjustments, which triggered over $1.5 billion in passive foreign inflows into Indian equities on August 31, 2026, providing a significant boost to the Indian rupee (INR). However, Indias BSE Sensex closed virtually unchanged at 76,944 on Tuesday, as traders weighed ongoing foreign fund outflows, geopolitical and global inflation concerns against robust domestic economic data. Oil prices continued to advance amid renewed fighting between the US and Iran, raising concerns over inflation and interest rates, capping gains in the INR.

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