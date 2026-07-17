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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR rebound driven by positive momentum in domestic equity markets; elevated oil prices and FII outflows limit gains

INR rebound driven by positive momentum in domestic equity markets; elevated oil prices and FII outflows limit gains

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee rose 14 paise to settle at 96.28 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday after four consecutive sessions of decline. Elevated tensions in West Asia, which pushed up global oil prices, maintained pressure on the local unit. However, Indian shares that rallied today with expectations around an upcoming MSCI Index rebalancing and the cooling of Asia's AI chip rally boosted sentiments. The Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher today, with the BSE Sensex surging 964.58 points (1.25%) to close at 78,151.45 and the NSE Nifty 50 rallying 261.55 points (1.09%) to settle at 24,334.30. In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.35 against the greenback and traded in a narrow range of 96.27-96.41. Eventually it settled at 96.28 (provisional), up 14 paise from its previous close.

 

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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