INR rebounds on the back of a steep fall in global crude oil prices

The Indian rupee appreciated by 11 paise to settle at 94.65 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday on the back of a steep fall in global crude oil prices. Positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets and FII inflows further supported the local unit. Indian shares rose sharply on Wednesday amid easing geopolitical tensions and growing optimism around a potential U.S.-India bilateral trade agreement. Global oil prices fell to their lowest level in four months amid indications that more tankers stranded in the Gulf since the start of the Iran war were beginning to move through the Strait of Hormuz.

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