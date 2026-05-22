INR rebounds under Rs 96/$ mark tracking positive cues from local equities

The Indian rupee rose for the second consecutive session on Friday to close at 95.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on softening of crude oil prices and supposed intervention by the Reserve Bank. Markets found some comfort after comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that diplomatic talks linked to the Iran situation were moving in a constructive direction. Moreover, positive domestic equities and a decline in US treasury yields also supported the rupee. Indian shares ended modestly higher on Friday, giving up some early gains amid renewed optimism about U.S.-Iran talks. The NIFTY 50 and BSE Sensex settled higher, with the Sensex up 231.99 points (0.31%) to end at 75,415.35 and the NIFTY adding 64.60 points (0.27%) to close at 23,719.30.

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