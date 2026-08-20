Thursday, August 20, 2026 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchRBI MinutesLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOIndia vs Pakistan Hockey Live ScoreRIL JIO TariffBWF Worlds Day 3Gold and Silver Price TodayNEET UG 2026 Counselling
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR rebounds well in opening trades as dollar turns lower

INR rebounds well in opening trades as dollar turns lower

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

The Indian rupee recovered well in opening trades on Thursday tracing sharp pull back in dollar index overnight. Dollar index slumped by near 1% yesterday and edged below 99 mark overseas after the US Treasury Department stepped in to provide relief to bond markets. The Treasury Department announced that it would at least double the maximum size of its liquidity-support buyback operations for longer-dated nominal securities. The current maximum size of $2 billion per operation will be at least $4 billion per operation. INR opened at Rs 95.57 per dollar but lost some momentum to hit a low of 95.64 so far during the day. Positive cues from global equities are likely to keep local shares optimistic and support the counter. Meanwhile, RBI noted in the minutes of its August monetary policy that RBI has built a substantial dollar cushion to defend rupee.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI grants approval to LIC for raising stake in HDFC Bank to 9.99%

RBI grants approval to LIC for raising stake in HDFC Bank to 9.99%

Reliance Industries rises on buzz of Rs 2.73 lakh crore coal gasification project

Reliance Industries rises on buzz of Rs 2.73 lakh crore coal gasification project

Oil India Ltd Slips 0.42%

Oil India Ltd Slips 0.42%

Rashi Peripherals Ltd Spurts 3.27%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.43%

Rashi Peripherals Ltd Spurts 3.27%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.43%

Market opens higher in early trade; breadth strong

Market opens higher in early trade; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:51 AM IST