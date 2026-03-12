Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers from record lows but settles beyond 92/$ mark

INR recovers from record lows but settles beyond 92/$ mark

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee recovered from record low levels and settled with a loss of 16 paise at 92.17 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as global crude oil prices stayed on an upward trajectory amid the raging war in West Asia. A stronger greenback and volatility in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee, which was already on a weak footing in early trade due to heavy foreign fund outflows. Indian shares fell sharply on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session as the prospect of a quick end to the war in West Asia thinned and trade tensions resurfaced. At close, the Sensex declined 829.29 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 76,034.42, taking its two-day decline to 2,171.56 points. While the Nifty slipped 227.70 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 23,639.15, it slipped 2.56% in two sessions. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.25 but kept slipping to touch its record intra-day low against the greenback at 92.36. However, it recovered some of its lost ground and eventually settled at 92.17 (provisional), down 16 paise from its previous close.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Artefact Projects bags Rs 3-cr order from NHAI

Nikkei falls as rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment

Sensex drops 829 pts, Nifty below 23,650 amid West Asia tensions, crude surge

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 3.19%

China equities fall as geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices weigh on sentiment

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

