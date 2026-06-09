INR recovers momentum as local equities rebound; recent oil and dollar spike fades amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions

The Indian rupee recovered momentum to settle higher by around 28 paise at Rs 95.31 per dollar on Tuesday, supported by retreating international oil prices and small pullback in dollar overseas. Meanwhile, local equities also rebounded from two-month lows as a halt in hostilities between Israel and Iran boosted hopes that peace negotiations could move forward. Geopolitical tensions eased somewhat, the dollar weakened and Brent crude futures fell below $93 a barrel as Israel and Iran agreed to halt attacks against each other following a series of mutual attacks from Sunday night, which marked the most serious escalation since the ceasefire in April. The BSE Sensex settled 394.50 points (0.54%) higher at 73,918.76, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 119.10 points (0.52%) to close at 23,242.10.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News