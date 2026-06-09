Tuesday, June 09, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers momentum as local equities rebound; recent oil and dollar spike fades amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions

INR recovers momentum as local equities rebound; recent oil and dollar spike fades amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee recovered momentum to settle higher by around 28 paise at Rs 95.31 per dollar on Tuesday, supported by retreating international oil prices and small pullback in dollar overseas. Meanwhile, local equities also rebounded from two-month lows as a halt in hostilities between Israel and Iran boosted hopes that peace negotiations could move forward. Geopolitical tensions eased somewhat, the dollar weakened and Brent crude futures fell below $93 a barrel as Israel and Iran agreed to halt attacks against each other following a series of mutual attacks from Sunday night, which marked the most serious escalation since the ceasefire in April. The BSE Sensex settled 394.50 points (0.54%) higher at 73,918.76, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 119.10 points (0.52%) to close at 23,242.10.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hexagon Nutrition IPO subscribed 53.68 times

Hexagon Nutrition IPO subscribed 53.68 times

Banks power Nifty above 23,200 as RBI swap measures lift sentiment

Banks power Nifty above 23,200 as RBI swap measures lift sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.62%

JSW Infrastructure gains on winning Kolkata port container terminal project from SMPA

JSW Infrastructure gains on winning Kolkata port container terminal project from SMPA

Euro recovers as Eurozone investor confidence improves for second straight month

Euro recovers as Eurozone investor confidence improves for second straight month

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOGold and Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickIMD Weather ForecastUPSC Prelims Result 2026 SoonTechnology NewsPersonal Finance