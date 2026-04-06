INR regains momentum following RBI initiatives

The Indian rupee gained 14 paise to close at 93.04 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, following the Reserve Bank's initiatives designed to curb speculation and dampen volatility in the rupee. Though the RBI measures are rupee-positive, unabated withdrawal of foreign capital, a strengthening dollar, and rising crude oil prices amid a volatile geopolitical situation continue to put pressure on the rupee. The RBI tightened its rules to curb speculative positions and capped banks' net open positions at USD 100 million. Indian shares recovered from an early slide to end sharply higher on Monday after reports emerged that the United States and Iran are engaged in indirect negotiations to explore a potential 45-day truce that could lead to a more permanent resolution to the conflict.