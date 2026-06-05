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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR regains momentum with all eyes on RBI monetary policy

INR regains momentum with all eyes on RBI monetary policy

Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee is regaining some momentum in opening trades on Friday as the global crude oil prices eased and market participants keenly awaited the RBI's MPC decision today. Heightened geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran drove energy volatility and aggressive safe-haven buying capped sharp gains in the local unit. INR opened at Rs 95.72 per dollar and hit a high of 95.63 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 95.83 against the US dollar. Local markets opened in the green with investors closely watching the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy announcement scheduled for today. The Indian benchmark indices are trading higher today, with the NIFTY 50 hovering around 23,442.30 (+0.11%) and the S&P BSE SENSEX trading at 74,556.68 (+0.26%).

 

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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