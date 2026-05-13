INR seen mildly supported as govt raises gold tariff

The Indian rupee is seen recovering some of its lost momentum from record low levels in opening trades on Tuesday after the govt stepped in to stabilize the local unit. The govt has raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15%, reversing the 2024 duty cuts, as the government moves to curb surging precious metal imports, narrow trade deficit and support the rupee amid mounting external pressures. INR opened at Rs 95.52 per dollar and rebounded to a high of 95.51 so far during the day. Yesterday the counter closed at 95.68. Indian shares are seen opening little changed on Wednesday after two consecutive heavy sell-off sessions. Yesterday, Indian equity markets experienced a sharp decline, with the Sensex settling 1,456.04 points (1.92%) lower at 74,559.24 and the Nifty 50 falling 436.30 points (1.83%) to close at 23,379.55.

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