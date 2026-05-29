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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR seen supported as oil prices ease on ceasefire talks

INR seen supported as oil prices ease on ceasefire talks

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Rupee firms after a weak opening on Friday as the Indian markets commence trading after a holiday break. INR opened at Rs 95.77 per dollar and hit a high of 95.53 so far during the day. On Wednesday, the counter settled at 95.58. Easing oil prices amid optimism following reports that the United States and Iran were moving toward extending their ceasefire arrangement for 60 days supported the local unit. Crude prices declined under $90 per barrel on expectations that disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz could ease if diplomatic talks progress further. The rupee has weakened roughly 5% since the conflict involving Iran escalated earlier this year and remained on track for a monthly decline. Meanwhile, the NIFTY 50 is trading at 23,911.35 (up 0.02%), while the BSE SENSEX stands at 75,960.85 (up 0.12%).

 

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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