Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR seen under pressure but holds under 92 per dollar mark

INR seen under pressure but holds under 92 per dollar mark

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

The Indian rupee came under pressure in opening trades on Wednesday as sentiments stay bleak amid ongoing conflicts in Middle East. INR opened at Rs 91.92 per dollar and hit a low of 91.97 so far during the day. Rupee staged a strong recovery from its record low against the US dollar on Tuesday, gaining 36 paise to settle at 91.85, aided by a sharp fall in global crude oil prices over hopes of de-escalation of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Sharp gains in the domestic equity markets, along with a weaker greenback, provided further support to the domestic unit. Indian shares rebounded from recent string of losses on Tuesday amid hopes of an easing of tensions in the U.S.-Iran conflict. The Sensex jumped 639.82 points or 0.82 percent to settle at 78,205.98. During the day, it surged 960.09 points or 1.23 percent to 78,526.25. The Nifty climbed 233.55 points or 0.97 percent to end at 24,261.60. Indian shares opened on a flat note Wednesday as investors clung to hopes for a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict and watch closely movements in crude prices.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market opens edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Market opens edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Kellton Tech launches AI-first B2B travel platform - Zourney

Kellton Tech launches AI-first B2B travel platform - Zourney

Bharat Forge inaugurates state-of-the-art landing gear components machining facility at Pune

Bharat Forge inaugurates state-of-the-art landing gear components machining facility at Pune

Shares of Sedemac Mechatronics list in B group

Shares of Sedemac Mechatronics list in B group

HCL Technologies partners with Hockey Victoria to support Melbourne Cobras

HCL Technologies partners with Hockey Victoria to support Melbourne Cobras

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS-Iran War UpdatesIMD Weather UpdatePaint StocksGold and Silver Rate todayLPG Shortage NewsCoal India Target PriceLPG shortage shuts restaurantsLPG Crisis