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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles around record low level as energy crisis deepen

INR settles around record low level as energy crisis deepen

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee weakened further and fell to a record low of 95.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, amid a strong dollar and worries over inflation amid elevated energy prices. International oil prices continued to hold around $100 per barrel mark that kept rupee under pressure. The rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias amid inflation concerns and the strength of the US dollar in the overseas market. The West Asia crisis and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted crude petroleum imports into India. Investors also awaited the outcome of U.S. President Donald Trump's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. However, positive local equities limited losses in the domestic unit to some extent. Indian equity markets settled sharply higher for the second consecutive session, with the Sensex rising 789.74 points (1.06%) to 75,398.72 and the Nifty gaining 277 points (1.18%) to 23,689.60.

 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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