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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles at new lifetime low as soaring oil prices dampen sentiments

INR settles at new lifetime low as soaring oil prices dampen sentiments

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

The Indian rupee declined 14 paise to settle at an all-time low of 92.42 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, pressured by rising crude oil prices and sustained outflow of foreign funds amid the West Asia crisis. A positive trend in domestic equity markets also helped the domestic currency at the lower level, even as investors remained watchful of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Indian stock markets closed significantly higher for the second consecutive session, driven by gains in auto and metal sectors despite volatility. The Sensex jumped 568 points (0.75%) to close at 76,071, while the Nifty 50 added over 172 points (0.74%) to end at 23,581, rebounding after recent sharp losses. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.35 and hit the lowest intra-day level of 92.47 against the greenback. The unit finally ended at a new lifetime low of 92.42.

 

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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