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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles higher as global crude oil prices continue to slide

INR settles higher as global crude oil prices continue to slide

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

The Indian rupee appreciated 16 paise to settle at 94.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as global crude oil prices continued to slide. Positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets and a marginally weaker greenback further supported the local unit while FII outflows prevented sharper gains. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.30 against the dollar and traded in the range of 94.13-94.56. It settled at 94.39 (provisional), up 16 paise from the previous close. Indian shares gave up some early gains to end modestly higher on Thursday. Underlying sentiment remained underpinned somewhat as oil prices extended declines to levels seen before the Middle East conflict on signs of improving flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route that handles around one-fifth of global oil supplies.

 

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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