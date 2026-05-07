INR settles higher as oil prices and DXY retreat from elevated levels

The Indian rupee pared initial losses and settled for the day on a positive note, higher by 23 paise at 94.26 (provisional) against the greenback on Thursday, as Brent crude and the US dollar index retreated from their elevated levels. The dollar index continues to linger under 98 mark for the second consecutive day as safe haven demand wanes amid improving prospects of a near term peace deal between US and Iran. Meanwhile, brent oil prices have fallen below USD 100 per barrel on a rise in investor risk appetite in global markets on hopes of peace between the US and Iran. However, factors such as unabated foreign capital outflows and safe-haven dollar demand from importers capped sharp gains for the rupee. Indian benchmark indices ended flat, with the Sensex falling 114 points to settle at 77,844.52 and the Nifty50 dipping 4.30 points to close at 24,326.65.

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