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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles higher as the dollar index retreats from its recent 15-month high

INR settles higher as the dollar index retreats from its recent 15-month high

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

The Indian rupee appreciated 14 paise to close at 95.21 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as the dollar index retreated from its recent 15-month high levels and mirrored positive domestic equities. Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Friday, even as markets ended off their day's highs due to profit booking at higher levels. Underlying sentiment was underpinned by the recent fall in crude prices to near pre-conflict levels and reduced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the coming months. Overnight data showed U.S. jobs growth slowed sharply in June, and the two prior months' data were revised lower, raising expectations that the Fed will hold rates this month and potentially in September. However, despite a weaker dollar index and lower crude oil prices, the rupee is facing pressure from robust dollar demand from importers and corporate hedgers. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.20 against the American currency and traded in a range of 95.16-95.35 during the session.

 

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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