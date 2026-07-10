INR settles higher on positive cues from local equities; Weak greenback supports

The Indian rupee rose 14 paise to settle at 95.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as the greenback weakened but crude oil prices steadied amid intensifying tensions in West Asia. FII outflows and uncertainties over fresh tensions in West Asia weighed on the local unit while positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets provided support. Local shares ended Friday's session on a buoyant note, with firm cues from global markets and TCS' better-than-expected Q1 earnings helping underpin investor sentiment. Fears about a return to full-blow war however subsided after President Donald Trump claimed that Iran wants to "make a deal so badly," but he doesn't know if they're worthy of making a deal. The BSE Sensex climbed 827.57 points (1.08%) to close at 77,569.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 244.10 points (1.02%) to settle at 24,206.90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News