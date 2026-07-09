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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles higher, supported by good recovery in local equities

INR settles higher, supported by good recovery in local equities

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

The Indian rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 95.41 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday even as crude oil prices firmed up and the greenback strengthened in the global markets. A recovery in the stock markets and dollar selling by state-run lenders supported the local currency amid rising volatility triggered by the fresh escalation in the West Asia crisis. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower by 4 paise at 95.52 against the US dollar and later traded in the range of 95.58 to 95.28 during the day. It settled at 95.41 (provisional), up 7 paise from the previous close. The rupee had declined by 52 paise to settle at 95.48 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Indian shares ended modestly higher on Thursday, after having fallen heavily in the previous session amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East. At the close of the market, the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 80.75 points (0.34%) to settle at 23,962.80, while the BSE Sensex gained 238.22 points (0.31%) to close at 76,741.82.

 

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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