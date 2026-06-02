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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles lower as global crude oil prices stay elevated amid Middle East turmoil

INR settles lower as global crude oil prices stay elevated amid Middle East turmoil

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at 95.34 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as global crude oil prices jumped and the American currency remained firm amid massive safe-haven inflows. Significant foreign fund outflows also weighed on the investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.16 against the US dollar, then touched an intraday high of 95.03 and a low of 95.37. Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday, staging a rebound after four days of losses as investors assessed mixed signals over the status of U.S.-Iran peace talks and awaited upcoming RBI rate decision. The Nifty 50 gained 100.95 points (0.43%) to close at 23,483.55, while the Sensex rose 382.50 points (0.52%) to settle at 74,649.84.

 

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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