INR settles lower as prolonged West Asia crisis poses a major risk for India; RBI eyed

The Indian rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 95.83 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as heightened geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran drove energy volatility and aggressive safe-haven buying. The prolonged West Asia crisis poses a major risk for India, which relies heavily on energy imports. Market participants are now turning their attention to the Reserve Bank of India's MPC rate decision on June 5, as inflation, growth and the rupee are under focus. The six-member MPC, headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will announce its decision on June 5. Indian equity benchmarks ended flat but resilient today, recovering from early intraday losses. The NSE Nifty 50 closed marginally higher by 10.95 points (0.05%) at 23,416.55, while the BSE Sensex inched up 13.84 points (0.02%) to finish at 74,360.01. The primary catalysts for the market recovery were breaking news of potential tax concessions for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and tentative signs of easing in global geopolitical tensions.

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