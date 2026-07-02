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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles on a positive note; Easing oil prices, positive local equities support

INR settles on a positive note; Easing oil prices, positive local equities support

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee appreciated 26 paise to 94.90 against US dollar in early trade on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices. Rupee opened on a positive note as crude oil prices have fallen back to levels seen before the West Asia conflict. Even global risk sentiment has stabilised compared to the panic witnessed a few weeks ago. Foreign investors poured nearly USD 5.3 billion into Indian bond markets during June, marking the first month of positive inflows after three consecutive months of outflows. The Indian equity benchmarks closed sharply higher, with the BSE Sensex surging 579.48 points (0.75%) to settle at 77,502.12 and the NSE Nifty 50 advancing 169.85 points (0.71%) to end at 24,175.70.

 

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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