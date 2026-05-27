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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles on flat note amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran

INR settles on flat note amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

The Indian rupee settled on a flat note, higher by 2 paise at 95.68 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as renewed tensions between the US and Iran and delays in negotiations kept investors cautious. Meanwhile, an uptick in American currency and weak domestic markets also pressured the rupee. Attention has shifted toward the upcoming RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled between June 3 and 5. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.60 against the US dollar, and touched an intra-day low of 95.79 against the American currency. The BSE Sensex settled 141.90 points (0.19%) lower at 75,867.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 marginally dipped 6.55 points (0.03%) to close at 23,907.15.

 

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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