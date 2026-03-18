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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR sinks to new record low levels

INR sinks to new record low levels

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee extends decline in opening trades on Wednesday tracking strength in dollar ahead of Fed decision. INR opened at Rs 92.42 per dollar and fell to a low of 92.44 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee declined 14 paise to settle at an all-time low of 92.42 against the US dollar, pressured by rising crude oil prices and sustained outflow of foreign funds amid the West Asia crisis. A positive trend in domestic equity markets also helped the domestic currency at the lower level, even as investors remained watchful of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Indian stock markets closed significantly higher for the second consecutive session, driven by gains in auto and metal sectors despite volatility. The Sensex jumped 568 points (0.75%) to close at 76,071, while the Nifty 50 added over 172 points (0.74%) to end at 23,581, rebounding after recent sharp losses.

 

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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