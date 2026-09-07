INR slides as surging crude oil prices offset support from strong FCNR dollar inflows The Indian rupee fell 7 paise to close at 94.50 (provisional) against the American currency on Monday as surging crude oil prices and global headwinds offset the support from strong FCNR dollar inflows. Rupee saw modest gains in initial trade on foreign inflows, but a negative trend in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.40 against the US dollar. During the day, the local unit touched an intraday high of 94.38 and a low of 94.50. The rupee finally settled at 94.50 (provisional), down 7 paise from its previous close. Indian shares ended lower on Monday, with rising U.S. bond yields and escalating Middle East tensions weighing on investors' appetite for risk. Long-dated global government bond yields reached new highs today as the release of much stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted the odds of a September rate hike by the Federal Reserve. SENSEX settled 0.50% lower at 76,132.81, shedding 382.62 points while NSE Nifty 50 slipped 0.49% to finish at 23,779.15, down 118.55 points.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News