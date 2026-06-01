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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slides further as renewed geopolitical tensions led to surge in crude oil prices

INR slides further as renewed geopolitical tensions led to surge in crude oil prices

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 5 paise to close at 94.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, amid renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and surge in crude oil prices. Strength of the American currency in the overseas market and Israel-Lebanon tensions also deteriorated global risk sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.93 against the US dollar, then touched an intraday high of 94.73 and a low of 95.03 during the day. Meanwhile, domestic markets also closed sharply lower due to escalating Middle East tensions, surging crude oil prices, and ongoing foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows. The BSE Sensex settled at 74,267.34, down by 508.40 points (0.68%), and the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 23,382.60, dropping 165.15 points (0.70%).

 

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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