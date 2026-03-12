Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR slips back near record lows amid FII outflows, rising global crude oil prices and a stronger greenback

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

The Indian rupee fell back to record low levels in opening trades on Thursday, as dollar surged back above 99 mark. The domestic currency is lingering around record lows as FII outflows, rising global crude oil prices and a stronger greenback as the conflict in West Asia showed no signs of relenting. INR opened at Rs 92.25 per dollar and fell to a low of 92.35 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee declined 16 paise to settle at 92.01 against the US dollar, weighed down by a sharp rise in global crude oil prices and a stronger greenback as the war in West Asia raged on. Local shares opened lower with NIFTY and SENSEX down around over 1% in opening trades.

 

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

