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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slips near two-week low as RBI shortens dollar deposit window

INR slips near two-week low as RBI shortens dollar deposit window

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee fell in opening trades on Monday, near a two-week low after the Reserve bank of India shortened the window for mobilising fresh Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under its special USD-INR forex swap facility by one month, moving the deadline forward to August 31, 2026. INR opened at Rs 95.50 per dollar and hit a low of 95.60 so far during the day. On Friday, rupee settled at 95.42. Local shares were muted as lingering uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran peace talks and the Strait of Hormuz, rising global bond yields and volatility in crude oil prices kept investors on edge. The Indian benchmark indices are trading lower today, with the NIFTY 50 at 24,301.00 (down 0.27%) and the BSE SENSEX at 77,702.95 (down 0.39%).

 

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 10:04 AM IST