INR stays in positive terrain tracking firm cues from equities

The Indian rupee remained in positive territory on Friday, gaining 15 paise to settle at 95.35 (provisional) against the US dollar, tracking foreign capital inflows and support from the Reserve Bank. Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Friday, even as overall gains remained capped as IT stocks faced selling pressure after recent gains following a rebound in global AI and semiconductor stocks. Escalating Middle East tensions and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate path also kept overall gains in check, heading into the weekend. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 166.49 points, or 0.21 percent, to 78,094.64, with firm cues from global markets and a downtick in crude oil prices helping underpin sentiment. However, higher global crude oil prices and a stronger greenback capped sharper gains in the local unit, while elevated tensions in West Asia kept markets on edge.

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