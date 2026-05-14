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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays pressured amid elevated international oil prices

INR stays pressured amid elevated international oil prices

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee slipped back and is hovering around record low levels in opening trades on Thursday as international oil prices ticked higher. INR opened at 95.74 per dollar and hit a low of 95.79 so far during the day. Yesterday, the unit hit an all-time low of 95.80 against the US dollar, and settled at 95.67 near its record closing low level amid elevated crude prices and West Asia geopolitical concerns. The rupee has become the worst-performing currency in Asia for the year, registering a loss of over 6 per cent so far this year, as elevated crude oil prices, a strong dollar and concerns regarding the West Asia crisis weighed on investor sentiments. Govt action of hiking import duties on gold and silver to 15 per cent failed to give much respite to the local unit. Moreover, Indias consumer price inflation in April rose for the sixth straight month to 3.48% from 3.40% in March. Food inflation, a key constituent of the countrys consumer price index, hit 4.2%, up from 3.87% in March, Indias Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said in a release.

 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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