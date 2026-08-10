INR stays pressured by firm greenback and uptick in global oil prices

The Indian rupee declined by 15 paise to settle at 95.32 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday amid a firm greenback and a rise in global crude oil prices. Local shares ended a lackluster session little changed on Monday as uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz overshadowed growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates next month. The NSE Nifty 50 rose marginally by 13.15 points (0.05%) to close at 24,583.80 while the BSE Sensex gained 43.27 points (0.06%) to finish the trading day at 78,542.44. Lack of any breakthrough in talks in West Asia put further pressure on the local unit, while FII inflows provided some support. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.18 and traded in a narrow range of 95.18-95.32 during the day. Investors remained cautious regarding US-Iran peace talks and the potential conditions required to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz

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