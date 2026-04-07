INR stays supported following RBI initiatives

The Indian rupee is staying supported in opening trades on Tuesday, following the Reserve Bank's initiatives designed to curb speculation and dampen volatility in the rupee. Though the RBI measures are rupee-positive, unabated withdrawal of foreign capital, a strengthening dollar, and rising crude oil prices amid a volatile geopolitical situation continue to put pressure on the rupee. The RBI tightened its rules to curb speculative positions and capped banks' net open positions at USD 100 million. INR opened at Rs 93.05 per dollar and climbed to a high of 92.95 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee gained 14 paise to close at 93.04 against the US dollar. Indian shares opened sharply lower on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, with the Sensex plunging over 700 points and the Nifty 50 dropping below 22,800, driven by escalating Middle East tensions and anxiety over a U.S. ultimatum to Iran.