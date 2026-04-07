Tuesday, April 07, 2026 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays supported following RBI initiatives

INR stays supported following RBI initiatives

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee is staying supported in opening trades on Tuesday, following the Reserve Bank's initiatives designed to curb speculation and dampen volatility in the rupee. Though the RBI measures are rupee-positive, unabated withdrawal of foreign capital, a strengthening dollar, and rising crude oil prices amid a volatile geopolitical situation continue to put pressure on the rupee. The RBI tightened its rules to curb speculative positions and capped banks' net open positions at USD 100 million. INR opened at Rs 93.05 per dollar and climbed to a high of 92.95 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee gained 14 paise to close at 93.04 against the US dollar. Indian shares opened sharply lower on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, with the Sensex plunging over 700 points and the Nifty 50 dropping below 22,800, driven by escalating Middle East tensions and anxiety over a U.S. ultimatum to Iran.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of BLUECLOUDS approves acquisition of Global Impx Inc.

Board of BLUECLOUDS approves acquisition of Global Impx Inc.

Titagarh Naval Systems receives in-principle approval for brownfield expansion project at Falta, West Bengal

Titagarh Naval Systems receives in-principle approval for brownfield expansion project at Falta, West Bengal

Kalyan Jewellers spurts as revenue jumps 64% YoY in Q4 FY26

Kalyan Jewellers spurts as revenue jumps 64% YoY in Q4 FY26

Swan Defence secures order for four 92,500 DWT dual-fuel ammonia bulk ships

Swan Defence secures order for four 92,500 DWT dual-fuel ammonia bulk ships

Stock Alert: Godrej Consumer Products, IRFC, Aurobindo Pharma, Titagarh Rail Systems, Globus Spirits

Stock Alert: Godrej Consumer Products, IRFC, Aurobindo Pharma, Titagarh Rail Systems, Globus Spirits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTCS Q4 Results PreviewGold vs Silver Investment StrategyDividend Stocks TodayOnePlus Nord 6 India LaunchIPL 2026 RR vs MI Playing 11Tech News TodayPersonal Finance