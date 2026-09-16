INR stays weak tracking a strong greenback overseas and foreign fund outflows

The Indian rupee stayed weak for the seventh consecutive session, declining 7 paise to 95.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a strong greenback overseas and foreign fund outflows. Rupee's slide was capped by positive domestic equity markets, even as crude oil prices remained elevated amid escalating US-Iran conflict. Local shares ended the session modestly higher as oil prices pulled back from recent highs and investors braced for a closely watched Federal Reserve rate decision later in the day. The U.S. dollar pulled back from near multi-week highs, yields on U.S. Treasuries held steady and oil prices edged lower, helping underpin investor sentiment. Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent today after industry data showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories and reports emerged that Saudi Arabia is offering more crude oil to Asian refiners through ship-to-ship transfer off Oman's Sohar port, helping ease concerns about the scale of Middle East supply disruptions. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.89 and moved in the range of 95.85 to 95.98 against the greenback. The unit finally settled 7 paise lower at 95.95 (provisional) against the American currency.

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