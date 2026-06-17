INR stays well supported as NIFTY50 hits three-week high

Indian Rupee appreciated today, holding onto a broadly supportive trajectory as a deep slide in crude oil prices and firm local equities boosted the currency. INR is up 17 paise at 94.42 per US dollar right now after testing 94.29 per US dollar earlier which was a five-week high for the currency. The WTI Crude oil futures broke under $80 per barrel and tested lowest level since the first week of March, just days after the war with Iran was launched. Meanwhile, the NIFTY50 index hit a three-week high today, rising in tune with firm risk appetite. The US dollar index is flat around 99.30 ahead of the outcome of the US Fed monetary policy meeting. On NSE, USD/INR futures are currently trading down 0.17% at 94.40 after testing 94.30 in early moves.

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