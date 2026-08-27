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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR subdued as US Dollar index hits one-week high

INR subdued as US Dollar index hits one-week high

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Indian Rupee eased today in volatile trades, giving up some of the recent gain. INR closed marginally lower at 95.55 per US dollar. The US dollar index has edged up from near three-month low and currently quotes at 99.17, up marginally on the day. These are the highest levels in last one-week for the dollar index. Meanwhile, the key equity indices ended with significant losses on Thursday, weighed down by subdued investor sentiment amid the weekly expiry of derivatives contracts on the BSE. As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 539.35 points or 0.70% to 76,933.59. The Nifty 50 index lost 116.90 points or 0.48% to 24,090.85. On NSE, USD/INR futures ended up marginally at 95.75.

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST