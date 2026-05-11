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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR tanks to fresh record low, local equities slide

INR tanks to fresh record low, local equities slide

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Indian Rupee fell today following a spike in Crude oil prices after the US President Donald Trump rejected Irans response to the American peace proposal. WTI Crude oil soared 4% to approach near $100 per barrel. INR lost around 80 paise at 95.28 after testing record low of 95.38 per US dollar. US dollar index firmed up near 98 mark as well. Meanwhile, the key domestic indices ended with major losses on Monday, extending declines for the third consecutive session after U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Irans response to a US peace proposal, heightening concerns over a prolonged conflict in the Persian Gulf. Domestic sentiment also remained fragile after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel and avoid non-essential imports such as gold. The Nifty ended below the 23,850 mark. Consumer durables, realty and PSU Bank shares declined while pharma, FMCG and healthcare stocks advanced. USD/INR futures gained 0.80% to close at 95.62.

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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