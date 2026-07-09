INR tumbles further as renewal of war is seen driving oil prices and inflation higher

The Indian rupee slumped further in opening trades on Thursday as international crude oil prices rebounded as US President reportedly threatened to bomb Iran for a second day and reimpose the US naval blockade in retaliation for attacks on tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran has ended, stoking concerns that a renewal of war could again drive inflation and push up interest rates. This could reinforce expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may keep interest rates higher for longer to combat stubborn inflation. INR opened at Rs 95.52 per dollar and hit a low of 95.58 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee tanked 59 paise to settle at 95.55 against the US dollar. The Indian stock market also suffered a massive crash, with the NSE Nifty 50 plunging 516.65 points (2.12%) to close at 23,882.05, while the BSE Sensex tanked 1,677.12 points (2.15%) to settle at 76,503.60. Local markets are however recovering from the sharp sell-off in the previous session. The BSE Sensex is trading around 77,100, and the NSE Nifty 50 is trading above 24,000.

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