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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR tumbles sharply against US dollar as oil prices soar on renewed US-Iran tensions; Sensex, NIFTY plunge over 2%

INR tumbles sharply against US dollar as oil prices soar on renewed US-Iran tensions; Sensex, NIFTY plunge over 2%

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

The Indian rupee tanked 59 paise to settle at 95.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as the US launched fresh strikes on Iran after Tehran struck three ships in the Strait of Hormuz, pushing up crude oil prices and strengthening the dollar. The US military attacked Iran early Wednesday after it said Tehran struck three ships in the Strait of Hormuz, part of an American effort that also revoked the Islamic Republic's ability to openly sell crude oil in the world market. Iran retaliated with strikes targeting Bahrain and Kuwait. Following the strikes, global crude oil prices rose exponentially. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 6.16 per cent at USD 78.73 per barrel in futures trade. The Indian stock market also suffered a massive crash, with the NSE Nifty 50 plunging 516.65 points (2.12%) to close at 23,882.05, while the BSE Sensex tanked 1,677.12 points (2.15%) to settle at 76,503.60.

 

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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