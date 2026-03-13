Friday, March 13, 2026 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR tumbles to new lifetime lows; Benchmark indices melt amid West Asia conflict and escalating oil prices

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee slumped to close at a fresh record low of 92.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as crude oil prices crossed USD 101/barrel amid the raging West Asia conflict. A stronger greenback, heavy foreign fund outflows and sustained selling in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.33 and kept losing ground to hit a fresh intra-day low of 92.47 against the US dollar. It eventually settled at its lifetime low of 92.37 (provisional), down 11 paise from its previous close. Indian shares plunged on Friday to extend their recent string of losses as oil prices climbed back above $100 a barrel amid an ongoing conflict in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the United States. The Sensex dropped by 1,470 points to close at 74,563, while the Nifty 50 fell 488 points, settling at 23,151.

 

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

