Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR weakens beyond Rs 94 per dollar as oil prices bounce higher amid Hormuz disruption

INR weakens beyond Rs 94 per dollar as oil prices bounce higher amid Hormuz disruption

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee extended weakness o a four-week low beyond Rs 94 per dollar mark on Thursday as dollar firmed and oil prices soared amid renewed tensions in Middle East. Greenback receives support from heightened safe-haven demand amid ongoing Middle East uncertainty and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. INR opened at Rs 94.03 per dollar and hit a low of 94.17 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee closed at 93.78 against the US dollar. Intense selling in domestic equity markets and sustained outflow of foreign capital also weighed on the Indian currency. The Indian stock market opened in deep red due to weak global cues and rising oil prices. The Sensex plummeted over 800 points, opening below 78,000, while the Nifty 50 opened below 24,200.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

U.S. Stocks Hit Records Amid Iran War Oil Surge

U.S. Stocks Hit Records Amid Iran War Oil Surge

Market drops in early trade; breadth positive

Market drops in early trade; breadth positive

Dynauton Systems signs MoU with Aerodata AG

Dynauton Systems signs MoU with Aerodata AG

Delta Corp slides after Q4 PAT tanks 90% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Delta Corp slides after Q4 PAT tanks 90% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Sarla Performance Fibers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sarla Performance Fibers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026 TomorrowTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table