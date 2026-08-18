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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR weighed down by muted local equities as oil prices stay elevated

INR weighed down by muted local equities as oil prices stay elevated

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 95.68 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and lingering geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Local shares also closed lower on Tuesday as rising oil prices and global bond yields amid an apparent impasse in Middle East peace talks rekindled inflation and interest-rate worries. The benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday, with the NIFTY 50 closing at 24,154.90 (down 132.75 points, or 0.55%) and the BSE SENSEX closing at 77,235.46 (down 492.70 points, or 0.63%). Meanwhile, the USD/INR pair is likely to trade with a slight negative bias, pressured by the delay in the deal between the US and Iran, rising crude oil prices and broader dollar support. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.68 against the greenback and traded in a range of 95.64-95.69 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.68 (provisional), lower by 7 paise from its previous close.

 

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST